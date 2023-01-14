Thiruvananthapuram: In the third and final One-Day International match on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Team India will aim for a sweep of Sri Lanka. After winning the first ODI by 67 runs and the second by 4 wickets on Thursday, the Men in Blue currently hold a 2-0 series lead.

Rohit Sharma and company are likely to put their bench strength to the test in Sunday’s dead rubber because India already owns the series. The return of all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer Arshdeep Singh is expected to bring about a slew of changes. Axar Patel will probably give way to Washington because the two of them have the same set of skills. Arshdeep is expected to take Mohammad Shami’s place, who hasn’t done much for the team in the series thus far.

Hello Trivandrum ?? We are here for the 3 rd and final #INDvSL ODI #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xzpr7UTCMT BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2023

Management is unlikely to alter the openers, Rohit and Shubman Gill, among the batters. Virat Kohli is certain to finish third. It is anticipated that Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who won the final game, will be No. 4 and No.5. Hardik Pandya, vice-captain, is close to being named No. 6. Washington plays 7 if he finds a spot in the playing 11.

Team India were welcomed at their hotel in a grand and traditional manner on Saturday. BCCI posted a clip of their arrival. The team would be looking forward to ending the series with a win and taking that momentum ahead for the New Zealand series.