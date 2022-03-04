Mohali: When people are talking about Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match, India skipper Rohit Sharma achieves a milestone feat for himself as he debuts as captain for his country in the longest format of the game.

The Mumbai Indians captain becomes the second-oldest player at 34 years and 308 days after Anil Kumble (37 years and 36 days) to captain India in Test cricket in the last 60 years.

Rohit has been phenomenal so far in limited overs cricket for India as he has led the Men in Blue to 12 successive wins since taking over as skipper of the national team.

The India opener comes into the Test series on the back of a four consecutive limited-over series victory over New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka. He currently has most of number of wins as skipper of the Indian team at home in T20I cricket. Having won the toss, Rohit chose to bat first in Mohali.

‘We are going to bat first. Similar Indian conditions, so it’s important for us to put runs on the board and take it from there. It is a huge honor to be captaining India and be part of the list. It is something I never dreamt of. It has been quite buzzing. We know it is a special occasion. Not many people go on to play 100 Tests, and Virat has been looking forward to this game. We are playing three spinners and two seamers’, he said at the toss.

Sharma scored 29 runs in the first innings, before Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal sent him back to the pavilion.