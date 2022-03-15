<strong>Bengaluru:</strong> Rohit Sharma has not put a foot wrong since taking over as full-time captain of India in all three formats. Not only has he led from the front, but also motivated young players when needed. After the 238-run win over Sri Lanka in the Pink-Ball Test on Monday, Rohit continued the tradition and handed over the winning trophy to young cricketers Priyank Panchal, Saurabh Kumar. <p></p> <p></p>This gesture from Rohit should be motivating for the young cricketers to keep working hard and getting better. Here is the heartwarming video: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/Qe4IycoFwF">pic.twitter.com/Qe4IycoFwF</a></p> <p></p> Addicric (@addicric) <a href="https://twitter.com/addicric/status/1503356227517964288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Priyank was India's reserve opener for the series against Sri Lanka. In the past, he had replaced Indian captain Rohit in the Test squad for the South Africa tour 2021-22 when he got ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury. <p></p> <p></p>On the other hand, 28-year-old Saurabh Kumar, who bats left-handed and bowls slow left-arm orthodox, hails from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh and he has played domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh at U-19 and U-22 levels. <p></p> <p></p>"It's been a good run, enjoyed it personally and as a team, there were so many things we wanted to achieve and I think we did. The crowd coming back and celebrating with us has been so pleasing," Rohit said after the clinical display. <p></p> <p></p>The players will now get ready for the IPL which starts this month in Maharashtra. The 2021 finalists - CSK and KKR -lock horns in the season opener in Mumbai.