New Delhi: India are gearing up for their series against Sri Lanka and India skipper, Rohit Sharma would be looking for another limited-over series victory against the Lankan Lions, with the first T20I taking place in Lucknow on Thursday.

Ahead of the T20I series against the Lankan Lions, Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh leaves everyone in splits with her hilarious comment on her husband’s Instagram post.

Sharma posted a picture of himself in Indian training kit with the caption ‘Next Up- LK’. Ritika played the role of a concerned, grumpy wife and gave everyone a moment to laugh about, when she commented, ‘Yeah yeah that’s all great but can you call me back please’. The comment received over 12,200 + likes and 600+ replies.

India will be without the likes of Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli as both them have been rested. Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav are ruled out from the series as both of them are nursing their respective injuries and a replacement for both of them is unlikely to happen. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is making a comeback to the Indian side after two months. Jadeja missed India’s last two series against South Africa and the West Indies as he was undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury which he had sustained during the home Test series against New Zealand last November.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.