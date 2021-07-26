Former India cricketer VVS Laxman lauded rookie spinner Varun Chakravarthy and said he has got an X-factor. Varun made his debut for India in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The mystery spinner claimed a wicket and was economical by giving 28 runs in 4 overs.

Laxman was happy with Varun getting his chance for India as earlier he missed out on making his debut on a couple of occasions after failing the fitness Test.

“Firstly, I am glad that he (Varun Chakravarthy) got this opportunity, because twice he was already selected, but didn’t pass the fitness test and was not part of the squad. I think there’s lot of chat about the mystery surrounding his bowling. I was talking with the Sunrisers batsmen and they are all impressed with the way and the consistency with which he bowls in different parts and phases of the match,” Laxman told Star Sports.

Laxman feels that Varun has an X-Factor as he has the ability to provide breakthroughs at any point of the game.

“He can bowl with the new ball, he can come and take wickets whenever the captain and the teams wants to break a partnership that means he’s got an X-factor. And we just want him to get exposure of international cricket and the only way he can do that is by making him play. So, I’m sure that he is really looking forward to this opportunity, but one thing which we have realised over years is make sure you give him the opportunity. Don’t expect miracles from game one. It is very important to show patience and belief in a player,” he added.

The 29-year-old has impressed many in the Indian Premier League in the past couple of seasons with his variations. In the 21 matches he has played so far, the off-spinner claimed 25 wickets.

The upcoming second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE will be very crucial for Varun Chakravarthy for making his case strong to get selected for T20 World Cup later this year.