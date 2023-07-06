Ahead of the first Test, the Indian team is practicing in Barbados. During the warm-up game pacer Jaydev Unadkat managed to dismiss Virat Kohli. The star batter once again tried to play a ball pitching outside the off-stump and gave away his wicket. The video is now going viral on the Internet.

New Delhi: This will be the first time team India will be in action after the loss at the WTC final, and the team will look to start off the new WTC cycle on a winning note. The month-long bilateral series comprising 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is, is scheduled to take place from July 12 to August 13.

BCCI Announce T20I Squad For West Indies Tour

Young left-handed batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma earned maiden T20I call-ups as India on Wednesday announced the squad for the upcoming five-match series against West Indies, which will be played in the Caribbean and Florida from August 3.

Both Yashasvi and Varma had an impressive IPL 2023 season with the bat for their respective sides. Rajasthan Royals opener Jaiswal was the fifth-highest run-getter with 625 runs at an average of 43.21 and a strike rate of 181.13, with one century and five fifties. On the other hand, Varma, a middle batter for Mumbai Indians, scored 343 runs at an average of close to 43, striking his runs at 164.11.

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson also returned to the squad, which was picked by the senior men's selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar. Ishan Kishan is the other wicketkeeping option in the squad.

On the other hand, senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to miss out from the T20Is, with Hardik Pandya continuing as captain while Suryakumar Yadav has been named his deputy. Mukesh Kumar, who was also named in the Test and ODI squad, earned a T20I call-up.

India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

