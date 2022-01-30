<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Shahrukh Khan and Sai Kishore - two top Indian domestic cricketers - have been drafted in the national side for the upcoming home series against West Indies as stand-byes. With the third wave of Covid-19 still very much there in India, the Indian board does not want to take a chance and hence the two players have been kept in the squad. <p></p> <p></p>"The BCCI wants to have all its bases covered. With the third wave still persisting, the Board cannot take a chance, and Shahrukh and Sai Kishore have been added to the squad. Sai Kishore will be a good handy bowler at the nets too," a BCCI source said the Times of India. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;