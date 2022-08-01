BASSETERRE, St Kitts: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolled the West Indian team as the second T20I got delayed due to significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving late into St Kitts from Trinidad. Jaffer took to Twitter and captioned the post as, “Match delayed by 2 hours cos of luggage arriving late,” along with a photo that read, “Ye hai tumhari full proof planning?”

Match delayed by 2 hours cos of luggage arriving late. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/L51r6mOgVM Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 1, 2022

“Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders,” the West Indies Cricket said in a statement.

India won the first T20I quite convincingly and the lead the five-match T20I series 1-0 at the moment. India captain Rohit Sharma was visibly pleased with his team’s performance in the first T20I.

“We knew it’s gonna be slightly tough, the shot-making wasn’t easy at the start. The guys who are set need to carry on for longer and the way we finished off the first innings was a great effort. When we finished the first 10 overs, we didn’t think we could get to 190. It was a great effort from the boys and great finish. There are three facets of the game which we are trying to improve,” Rohit said the at the post-match presentation after winning the first T20I match against West Indies.

“We gotta try and back the ideas about executing it with the bat. We want to try certain things and all in all I thought it was a great effort. Certain pitches will not allow you to do that and we need to assess how we go about. It is all about backing your skills and strengths. I love playing here in West Indies. Indian team always receives great support from the Indian crowd coming in from the USA and also the local crowd here, quite superb to get such support,” he further added.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Devon Thomas, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes