Ahmedabad: Rohit Sharma-led India have already clinched the 3-match ODI series against West Indies and would be looking to end the 50-over games on a high note as the hosts aim to inflict a white-wash over the visitors.

In the 3rd ODI, opting to bat first, the Men in Blue after losing out early wickets came back into the game with fifties from Shreyas Iyer (80) and Rishabh Pant (56) taking the home side to 265 in 50 overs.

But despite of reaching a decent total, Team India hit new low in the Final ODI as they go 10 matches without an individual century in the 50-over format.

The last ODI hundred came from the bat of vice-captain KL Rahul, who scored a well-made 108 against England in the 2nd game of the series.

Virat Kohli, who has 70 international hundreds to his name is without a three-digit score for the last 2 years and had a terrible series against West Indies this time around. In three matches he scored just 26 runs, getting out on a golden duck in the third ODI. This is Kohli’s one of the worst ODI series in his career.

Newly appointed white-ball captain, Rohit Sharma after a half-century (60) in the opening fixture, failed to keep up with the form in the last two ODIs (5, 13).

From the West Indies end, Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers, as he picked up 4 wickets from his 8 overs, bowling even a maiden in the process. Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar played important 30+ knocks to help India get to the total.