IND vs WI T20 Dream11 Team Prediction

Kolkata: After a clinical performance in the ODIs, Rohit Sharma-led India will look to continue the winning momentum when they lock horns with the West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series, at Eden Gardens, here on Wednesday. In comparison to ODIs, the T20I series is expected to be more competitive as the shortest format of the game is arguably the West Indies’ strongest suit.

In their most recent T20I outing, West Indies registered a 3-2 series win against England. On the other hand, India are also on a six-match winning streak in the T20 format. After winning against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in the T20 World Cup, India also blanked New Zealand 3-0 at home.

There will be some changes in India’s ODI set-up, where the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel and Venkatesh Iyer could slot in. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could also return to add some experience to the bowling unit. Washington Sundar though has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring muscle strain.

For the visitors, the first concern will be the fitness of their skipper Kieron Pollard. The experienced all-rounder missed the final two ODIs with a niggle and West Indies will hope that he can make a comeback to add some firepower in their batting unit.

West Indies have some dangerous players in their ranks to challenge the hosts. They also have a plethora of all-rounders — Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder, who will provide options in bowling and the batting will have depth as well.

TOSS: India vs West Indies 1st T20 toss between West Indies and India will take place at 6:30 PM IST – February 16.

Time: 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

IND vs WI Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran (Vice-captain), Jason Holder (Captain), Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Odean Smith, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard,

IND vs WI Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav and Harpreet Brar.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.