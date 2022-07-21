IND Vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, India Vs West Indies: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 1st ODI, In Queen’s Park Oval, Port Of Spain, Trinidad

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs West Indies

After getting a phenomenal victory against England, India is all set to play their first match against South Africa on 22 July in Queen’s Park Oval, Port Of Spain, Trinidad. Probably, the visitors will have the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah in the team. The host have lost their last ODI series against Bangladesh and will need to enhance their performance to win the bilateral series against India.

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between India & West Indies will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST and 9:30 AM Local Time

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port Of Spain, Trinidad

IND vs WI My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shamarh Brooks, Shikhar Dhawan(vc), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs WI Probable XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph