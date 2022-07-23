IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs West Indies: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 2nd ODI, At Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs West Indies

India will play the 2nd match of the ODI series against West Indies on Sunday at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad. India got a stunning victory in the first match of the series. While the West Indies lost the match with three runs, the opener of the Indian team, Shikhar Dhawan missed his century with the same number.

Team India is looking forward to a good performance from their stars like Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal. For West Indies, it is Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers, who are in form. This would be a crucial fixture for both teams.

TOSS: The match toss between India & West Indies will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Start Time: 24th July at 7:00 PM IST and 9:30 AM Local Time

Venue: At Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

IND vs WI Probable XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales