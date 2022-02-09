<b>Ahmedabad, Feb 9: </b>The Men in Blue return to winning ways at home as India beat West Indies by 44 runs to clinch the 3-match ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit Sharma notches up his 2nd series win as skipper, this time in the 50-over format. <p></p> <p></p>Surya hit a dogged 64 to help India posted a decent score of 237 for nine after being invited to bat. The Indian bowlers, led by Prasidh (4/12), then bundled out the opposition for 193 on a Motera' track, where batting wasn't easy. <p></p> <p></p>For the visitors, Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 44. <p></p> <p></p>It is the 11th time in the last 17 games that West Indies have failed to bat their quota of 50 overs despite the presence of senior players. <p></p> <p></p>India had won the first ODI by six wickets and now the third game will be played on February 11. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing a modest 238, West Indies lost opener Brandon King (18) and Darren Bravo (1) early with India pacer Prasidh accounting for both batsmen. <p></p> <p></p>Opener Shai Hope (27) and Shamarh Brooks (44) tried to rally the innings but were able to add only 14 runs as Hope holed out to Suryakumar at long-on off Yuzvendra Chahal (1/45). <p></p> <p></p>The visitors were reeling at 52/3. Prasidh was on a rampage as rival skipper Nicholas Pooran (9) became his third victim. West Indies lost half its side for 76. <p></p> <p></p>From here on, it was just a matter of time. However, Brooks and Akeal Hosein (34) delayed the inevitable. Odean Smith (24) raised the Windies hope but eventually he too fell. <p></p> <p></p>Prasidh fittingly ended the game by dismissing Kemar Roach. <p></p> <p></p>Pacer Mohammed Siraj (1/38), Shardul Thakur (2/41), Chahal, Washington Sundar (1/28) and Deepak Hooda (1/24) perfectly aided Prasidh. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, the hosts were reeling at 43 for three after a top-order collapse but then Suryakumar forged a crucial 91-run stand with vice-captain KL Rahul (49) to bring the team back on track. <p></p> <p></p>The elegant Surya, who notched up his second fifty, mixed caution with aggression and hammered five fours in his 83-ball knock. <p></p> <p></p>India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (5) cheaply when tried to chase a widish delivery off pacer Kemar Roach (1/42) and edged to Shai Hope after West Indies opted to field. <p></p> <p></p>Virat Kohli (18), who is playing his 100th ODI in India, then joined Rishabh Pant (18), who opened for first-time in the 50-over format. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli's first boundary was an elegant cover drive in the fifth over, off Roach and off the same bowler he cut behind square to get his second. <p></p> <p></p>The pace duo of Roach and Alzarri Joseph (2/36) bowled a tight line as India could hit only two fours in the first seven overs and crawled to 22/1. <p></p> <p></p>Pant got his first boundary, his trademark pull shot over deep mid-wicket and then hammered two more fours. But pacer Odean Smith (2/29) pegged back the hosts by removing both Pant and Kohli in the 12th over as India slipped to 43/3. <p></p> <p></p>First Smith removed Pant, who mistimed a pull and gave a sitter to Jason Holder and then dismissed a well-set Kohli, after the former captain edged to Hope. <p></p> <p></p>Surya, who got his first four through a drive, was initially the aggressive one but Rahul then freed his arms, starting with a towering maximum, a pull shot, off left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (1/39). <p></p> <p></p>The two kept ticking the scoreboard, as India were poised at 91/3 after 25 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Rahul struck four fours and two sixes in his 48-ball knock. But just when it looked that they would score big, Rahul was run out in the 30th over. <p></p> <p></p>Surya then found an able ally in Washington Sundar (24), as the duo added 43 runs for the fifth wicket. <p></p> <p></p>However, Surya perished in the 39th over, giving an easy catch to Joseph, as Fabian Allen (1/50) got his only wicket. <p></p> <p></p>Sundar too was unable to convert his start. Then Deepak Hooda's 29 off 25 deliveries helped India go past the 225-run mark. <p></p> <p></p>The hosts could add only 54 runs in the last 10 overs. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>(With Inputs From PTI)</strong></em>