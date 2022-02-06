Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. On Sunday India will be creating history by playing their 1000th ODI and in the process will be the first team to do so. India has won 518 and lost 431 and their victory percentage is 54.54. Only Australia and South Africa have a better winning percentage. Australia is second in the list with 958 matches and Pakistan stands third with 936 matches. India will be playing West Indies in a three-match ODI series and all the matches are slated to be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the biggest and most well-equipped stadium in the nation, the only pity is that spectators are not allowed to avail the state of the art infrastructure. Both India and West Indies will aim to kick off the tour on a positive note by winning the first ODI. Rohit Sharma has returned and will lead India in this game.

