Mumbai: The India team that would host West Indies at home was announced on Wednesday. While Rohit Sharma has returned to the side, there were a number of players who remained absent from the squad. Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra has now spoken on the team selection for the series. As per Chopra, he pointed that nothing has been spoken of Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar. He also said that he has no idea why Ravi Ashwin is not in the squad.

“About Ashwin, I don’t know. It was reported that he won’t be available for 1.5 months but BCCI hasn’t released anything like that. Nothing has been spoken about Rahul Chahar or Varun Chakravarthy. We really didn’t know where these guys are,” Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.