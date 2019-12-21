After a rare ‘golden duck’ in the second one-day international (ODI) in Vizag, India captain Virat Kohli will look to make amends with a much-improved performance in the third and final match against West Indies. In Cuttack, the world’s number one ODI batsman (Kohli) has a great chance of achieving another massive milestone.

Kohli is just 56 runs away from going past South African legend Jacques Kallis to become the seventh-highest run-getter in ODI cricket. The 31-year-old has amassed 11,524 runs from 241 matches with a stunning average of 59.70. Kallis, on the other hand, has 11579 runs in 328 matches at an average of 44.36.

The list for top run-getters in ODIs is led by former India legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has 18,426 runs. He is followed by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) and Australia’s Ricky Ponting (13,704).

Meanwhile, Kohli also needs 116 runs more to become the sixth player to score 11,000 international runs across formats as captain. The list is currently led by Ponting, who has 15440 runs in 320 matches as captain. Kohli has 10,884 runs in 165 matches as captain.

The Delhi-born batsman could also surpass Australian stalwart Allan Border, who has 11062 runs across formats as captain if he manages to score 178 runs in the series decider versus West Indies.

The only Indian cricketer to have scored more than 11000 runs as captain (across formats) is MS Dhoni. The former India skipper has 11207 runs to his name.

Interestingly, Kohli has the best average (59.70) and strike rate (93.25) in the top 10 of the all-time highest run-scorers’ list in ODIs.

Looking to improve Cuttack’s record

Despite his astonishing numbers in ODI cricket, the Indian captain has scored only 34 runs in four matches across formats at the Barabati Stadium. Kohli has scored a total of 34 runs — 3, 22, 1, 8 — from three ODIs and one T20I, his lowest among all venues in India where he has played at least three matches.

Kohli, who skipped the last match in Cuttack, a T20I against Sri Lanka in December 2017, was first to pad up as he batted close to half an hour before taking throwdowns.

Kohli had an intense training session ahead of the third ODI. In an optional net session, Kohli batted for a significant time, going for aerial as well as groundstrokes.