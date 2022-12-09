IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads And All You Need To Know

Mumbai: India women will take on Australia women for a five-match T20I series at home starting on Friday. The series will kick start the team’s preparation for the T20 World Cup scheduled next year. Both India and Australia are the favourites for the marquee event and a win in the series will further boost their morale. India women and Australia women have enjoyed a decent year in international cricket. India won the Asia Cup for the record seventh time while Australia won the gold medal in the commonwealth games.

When And Where To Watch The India Women vs Australia women 1st T20I Live?

The India women vs Australia women matches will be available on Star Sports Network.

India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Live Streaming Details?

The fans can watch the India women vs Australia women live on Disney Hotstar.

India Women vs Australia Women Schedule

1. 1st T20I: December 9, DY Patil Stadium

2. 2nd T20I: December 11, DY Patil Stadium

3. 3rd T20I: December 14, Brabourne Stadium

4. 4th T20I: December 17, Brabourne Stadium

5. 5th T20I: December 20, Brabourne Stadium

Squads:

India Women:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh.

Australia Women:

Alyssa Healy (Captain), Beth Mooney, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt.