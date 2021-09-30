<strong>Gold Coast:</strong> Indian opener Smriti Mandhana shined bright with her highest score in Test cricket before rain forced the closure of first day of the one-off pink-ball Test against Australia at Metricon Stadium here on Thursday. At stumps on day one, India finished with 132/1 in 44.1 overs, with Smriti remaining unbeaten on 80. Punam Raut was the other unbeaten batter for India on 16, with the partnership for second wicket at 39. <p></p> <p></p>Smriti went past her previous-best score in Tests, 78 against England in Bristol in June this year. She was fluent through off-side while hitting 15 boundaries and one six in her unconquered 144-ball knock to put India in a position of ascendancy in their first-ever pink-ball Test. <p></p> <p></p>She also put an opening stand of 94 runs with Shafali Verma, who was the only wicket to fall in the day to left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux. Almost two hours were lost of the second session before play began. After 28 balls, rain made a comeback to ensure only 44.1 overs were possible on the first day. <p></p> <p></p>Put in to bat after Australia captain Meg Lanning won the toss, Smriti raced to her half-century off 51 deliveries with a cover drive off Tahlia McGrath in the opening hour and despite slowing down, remained rock solid for India. <p></p> <p></p>Darcie Brown and Annabel Sutherland had nervy starts to their Test careers, the former going for 0/28 off her four overs while 19-year-old Annabel had a couple of fumbles in the field including dropping Shafali when the Indian opener was on 25. <p></p> <p></p>Annabel's spill was the third time Shafali rode her luck in her knock, with edges earlier in her innings twice eluding Meg at first slip as Australia pressed for a breakthrough. <p></p> <p></p>India were 70/0 at drinks with Smriti the main aggressor, hitting 11 fours on her way to her third half-century in Test cricket. After the drinks break, Australia turned to spin to stem the runs with Sophie Molineux and Ashleigh Gardner operating in tandem. <p></p> <p></p>Sophie eventually got the breakthrough for Australia in the 26th over, luring Shafali to free her arms. The teenaged opener sliced to Tahlia at mid-off to fall for 31. Sophie ended the day with 1/18 from nine overs. <p></p> <p></p>Australia named four debutants for the match in Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham and Stella Campbell while India had two debutantes in Yastika Bhatia and Meghna Singh. <p></p> <p></p>Australia are currently leading the multi-format series 4-2 heading into the only Test, which carries four points for a win and two points in case of draw. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief scores:</strong> India 132/1 in 44.1 overs (Smriti Mandhana 80 not out, Shafali Verma 31, Sophie Molineux 1/18) against Australia