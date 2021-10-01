Ind-W vs Aus-W: Smriti Mandhana Slams Maiden Hundred, Becomes 1st Indian Woman Centurion in Pink-Ball Test

Queensland: India opener Smriti Mandhana came up with the goods on Friday as she hit her maiden century becoming the first Indian woman to do so in the Pink ball Test. Against Australia, Mandhana looked in sublime touch as she timed the ball well and found gaps at will. Her maiden ton was laced with 20 boundaries and a six.

Mandhana peppered the off-side as only she can. The premier Australian bowlers found it difficult to bowl to the Indian opener who did not allow them to settle into a good line and length.

At stumps on Day 1, Mandhana, who was unbeaten on 80*, gave fans an insight into her Pink-ball preparations.

“We just had two sessions with pink ball. I was coming from the Hundred (in England) so I didn’t really get much time to play with pink ball, but during Hundred, I just ordered a pink kookaburra ball, just to keep it in my room because I knew that there is going to be a Test match, so that I can just look at the ball and understand,” said the 25-year-old.