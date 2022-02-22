<b>Queenstown, Feb 22: </b>India's dismal performance in the New Zealand tour continues as Mithali Raj and Co. fell to a massive 63-run loss in the 4th ODI as the hosts look for a complete white-wash in the ODI series. <p></p> <p></p>Richa Ghosh etched her name in the history books as she became the fastest Indian to score a WODI fifty in just 26 balls. <p></p> <p></p>The game became a glorified 'T20' due to rain as Amelia Kerr stole the show with a 33-ball-68 which took New Zealand to 191 for 5. <p></p> <p></p>Amelia, one half of the famous Kerr sisters, then mopped up the tail with 3 for 30 as India managed only 128 before being all-out in 17.5 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Teenager Richa Ghosh's counter-attacking 52 off 29 balls was the only silver lining in an otherwise disastrous performance which has now led to five defeats on this tour including the one-off T20. <p></p> <p></p>The bowling performance of the Indians seemed to have nose-dived with each passing game and it was the worst on Tuesday where only Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4-0-26-1) looked the part. <p></p> <p></p>Meghna Singh (1/45 in 4 overs) and Deepti Sharma (1/49 in 4 overs) were two bowlers taken to the cleaners by Amelia who had 11 fours and a six in her kitty. <p></p> <p></p>New Zealand started on a rousing note with a 53-run opening stand between Sophie Devine (32 of 24 balls) and Suzie Bates (41 off 26 balls). <p></p> <p></p>Once the platform was laid, Amelia and Amy Satterthwaite (32 off 16 balls) literally pummelled the Indian bowling. <p></p> <p></p>A chase of 192 was always going to be a tough ask even though the out of form Harmanpreet Kaur was dropped from the playing eleven. <p></p> <p></p>Smriti Mandhana very understandably was out of rhythm after a long and hard quarantine and youngsters Shafali Verma (0) and Yastika Bhatia (0) were out in quick succession. <p></p> <p></p>The maych was as good as over by the fifth over when India were reduced to 19 for 4. <p></p> <p></p>Richa and Mithali Raj (30 off 28 balls) added 67 runs but it was in a lost cause as wickets fell at regular interval. <p></p> <p></p>Amelia's sister Jess also got two wickets upfront while Francis Mackay and Heley Jensen shared the spoils with two and three wickets respectively. <p></p> <p></p>The only time India had something to cheer about was when Richa clobbered the White Ferns bowlers for four huge sixes and four boundaries while Mithali played the second fiddle. <p></p> <p></p>Once Richa was gone, the stomach for fight wasn't evident in others as six wickets fell for 32 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Time is running out for coach Ramesh Powar as only two weeks are left for World Cup to start and it is not at all looking good for the team. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>(With Inputs From PTI)</strong></em>