‘Equally Unpredictable Like Men’s Team’- Fans Collide On Twitter After Pakistan Beat India
Indian women's cricket team faced their first defeat in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Friday as they lost to Pakistan by 13 runs. (Image: Twitter)

Sylhet: Indian women’s cricket team faced their first defeat in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Friday as they lost to Pakistan by 13 runs. Pakistan scored 137/6 after deciding to bat first and the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side could only manage to score a total of 124 runs in 19.4 overs.

Nida Dar remained not out on 56 for Pakistan, while captain Bismah Maroof scored 32 runs. Dar also contributed with the ball as she took two wickets as well. For India, Richa Ghosh made 26 runs but her late charge wasn’t enough to take the team to victory.

Pakistan cricket fans showed their happiness on Twitter, while Indian fans were distraught by the loss. See reactions:

 