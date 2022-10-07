Sylhet: Indian women’s cricket team faced their first defeat in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Friday as they lost to Pakistan by 13 runs. Pakistan scored 137/6 after deciding to bat first and the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side could only manage to score a total of 124 runs in 19.4 overs.

Nida Dar remained not out on 56 for Pakistan, while captain Bismah Maroof scored 32 runs. Dar also contributed with the ball as she took two wickets as well. For India, Richa Ghosh made 26 runs but her late charge wasn’t enough to take the team to victory.

Pakistan cricket fans showed their happiness on Twitter, while Indian fans were distraught by the loss. See reactions:

The statement of “we were experimenting with our eleven for WC” is getting really old. Wasn’t a fan of it to begin with. #INDvPAK Dhruv Kayasth (@kayasth_dhruv) October 7, 2022

Its B team of Pakistan (coz I was not playing) , still ?? manage to loose??.https://t.co/Mamiu5WpUb Pikkachu?? (@DrPikka) October 7, 2022

I see Pakistan fans who said they don’t care about their women team after Thailand defeat are out with ‘Jive Jive Pakistan’ chants now. ? SavageCreature (@SavageCreature) October 7, 2022

Lost to Weak Thailand and Defeated Strong India. They’re equally Unpredictable like Men’s Team. Afsha (@AfshaCricket) October 7, 2022

Fluke win doesn’t count in my book Cricket_Enthusiast (@Hatedguy123) October 7, 2022

I don’t understand this tactic of Kaur batting so down the order. She is such good anchor. Had she come earlier, it would have been a stable chase. Also, the running between the wickets was very poor by India. Sports4Life (@Sports4Life1000) October 7, 2022

Over confidence ka results ? pic.twitter.com/x0TKNZACXY Zohaib Tasawar (@ZohaibTasawar2) October 7, 2022

Ramiz Raja when he says he won’t attend the IND-PAK match in T20 World Cup because he ‘always gets into a fight’… Arre yaar..#ramizraja #T20WC2022 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XwR6LPgFzt Vygr Media (@VygrNews) October 7, 2022