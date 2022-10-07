IND W vs PAK W

Bangladesh: Team India is competing against Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup. Pakistan was steadily building its innings after a few early bumps. Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar joined a crucial 76 runs partnership for Pakistan which was broken by Renuka Singh. However, the highlight moment of the match came in the 18th over during Pooja Vastarakar’s over when she dismissed Aliya Riaz, the credit for the wicket goes to Sabbhineni Meghana who was fielding in the deep and took a splendid catch diving forward and gave Pakistan the 5th blow.

Pakistan managed to score 137 runs at the loss of 6 wickets with the help of Nida Dar’s unbeaten 56 that came in just 37 balls. Bismah Maroof played a really great supporting cameo and helped Nida during the middle overs when Pakistan’s team lost their first three wickets at the score of 33.

However, Team India made a really great comeback and grabbed wickets on regular interval to limit the score on 137. Deepti Sharma grabbed 3 wickets in her four over and only gave 27 runs. Pooja Vastarakar took 2 wickets and Renuka Singh ended her four over spell with one wicket for 24 runs.

The real highlight moment of the match was still the catch from Sabbhineni Meghana. The catch came out of nowhere, she gave everything in that attempt and dived forward to take a really brilliant catch. She was standing in deep during the 18th over with the responsibility to stop runs during death and she fulfilled that by taking that splendid catch and dismissing Aliya Riaz.

Team India would now be having a target of 138 in front of them to keep their undefeated streak alive in this Asia Cup.