IND-W vs PAK-W Women's Asia Cup: Where To Watch And Live Streaming Details

Sylhet: An undefeated India women will take on Pakistan women in a high-profile group game of the Women’s Asia Cup. India women have played three matches so far in the tournament and have won all three matches comprehensively. They sit at the top of the points table with six points.

Meanwhile, Pakistani women follow India women in the points table with four points in six games. Pakistan women won two matches against Malaysia women ad Bangladesh women but suffered a shocking loss to Thailand women in the last game.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup Match Tv Channels And Live Streaming Details

The India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network while the fans can enjoy the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup Match Details

Date and Time: October 7th, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

IND-W vs PAK-W Playing XIs

India Women

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha/Meghana Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Squads:

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Navgire, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka, Vastrakar, Rajeshwari and Radha Yadav.

Pakistan Squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hasan