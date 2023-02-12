Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj Are An Inspiration: Pakistan's Javeria Khan On Her Favourite Cricketers Ahead Of IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup Opener

: India women are all set to face Pakistan women in their T20 World Cup opener on February 12 in Cape Town. India will start the match as hot favourites as the Women in Blue have dominated Pakistan women over the years.

In the 13 T20I matches played between the two teams, India women have won on 10 occasions. India women are one of the favourites for the title. The team is yet to claim the elusive title. They came close in 2020 when they reached the final but lost to Australia at MCG.

India women have evolved as one of the top teams in world cricket and are top contenders to win the title after defending champions Australia. The team suffered a big blow ahead of the Pakistan clash as ace batter Smritri Mandhana was ruled out of the game. Despite Mandhana's absence, India will be confident of continuing the winning streak.

While India and Pakistan share a tense cricketing rivalry, players from both teams love and admire their counterparts. Pakistan batter Javeria Khan, in an interview with journalist Vimal Kumar, recently picked her favourite Indian players.

Khan named former India women's team skipper Mithali Raj and veteran Virat Kohli as her favourite cricketers, saying that the two players are an inspiration for the aspiring cricketers.