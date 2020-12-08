Will Pucovski copped a blow to his helmet while batting for Australia A against Indians on the third and final day of a warm-up match in Sydney on Monday leaving doubts over his participation in the upcoming Test series. Pucovski was batting on 23 when he failed to duck under a short delivery from Kartik Tyagi with the ball crashing on his helmet.

The 22-year-old opening batsman went down on his knees and was on all fours for over a minute after the head knock. A doctor from the medical team present at the venue rushed to attend the cricketer as he was surrounded by teammate Marcus Harris and concerned India fielders.

Fingers crossed for Will Pucovksi, who’s retired hurt after this nasty blow to the helmet. Live scores from #AUSAvIND: https://t.co/MfBZAvzAkr pic.twitter.com/pzEBTfipF2 cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020

Eventually, to everyone’s relief, Pucovksi went off the field, retired hurt, unaided with reports emerging that paramedics weren’t needed to check on him.

He was later seen leaving the venue, chatting with Australia A teammate James Pattinson.

Later on, Indians captain Ajinkya Rahane walked up to the Australia A dressing room to enquire about Pucvoski’s well-being.

“Let’s just hope he is okay,” Shane Warne said on Fox Cricket. “Ninth time for a 21-year-old young man hoping to make his Test debut in a week’s time. Fingers crossed that everything is okay and he can go on and be alright and play in Adelaide.”

Puvocksi has a history with concussions, reportedly eight of them before Monday’s brutal helmet blow.

Earlier this year, during a one-day match for Cricket Australia against England Lions, he ended up jamming his band on the ground while going for a quick single and the momentum saw him being thrown forward and he landed head first.

Pucovksi was first diagnosed with concussion as a teenager while playing Australian rules football.

He was in sublime touch during the Australian domestic first-class competition Sheffield Shield, smashing consecutive double-centuries. Consequently, he was being projected as an opening option for Australia in the upcoming Test series against India starting later this month.