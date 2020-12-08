Will Pucovski copped a blow to his helmet while batting for Australia A against Indians on the third and final day of a warm-up match in Sydney on Monday leaving doubts over his participation in the upcoming Test series. Pucovski was batting on 23 when he failed to duck under a short delivery from Kartik Tyagi with the ball crashing on his helmet. <p></p> <p></p>The 22-year-old opening batsman went down on his knees and was on all fours for over a minute after the head knock. A doctor from the medical team present at the venue rushed to attend the cricketer as he was surrounded by teammate Marcus Harris and concerned India fielders. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Fingers crossed for Will Pucovksi, who's retired hurt after this nasty blow to the helmet. <p></p> <p></p>Live scores from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSAvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSAvIND</a>: <a href="https://t.co/MfBZAvzAkr">https://t.co/MfBZAvzAkr</a> <a href="https://t.co/pzEBTfipF2">pic.twitter.com/pzEBTfipF2</a></p> <p></p> cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketcomau/status/1336202347622453249?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Eventually, to everyone's relief, Pucovksi went off the field, retired hurt, unaided with reports emerging that paramedics weren't needed to check on him. <p></p> <p></p>He was later seen leaving the venue, chatting with Australia A teammate James Pattinson. <p></p> <p></p>Later on, Indians captain Ajinkya Rahane walked up to the Australia A dressing room to enquire about Pucvoski's well-being. <p></p> <p></p>"Let's just hope he is okay," Shane Warne said on <em>Fox Cricket</em>. "Ninth time for a 21-year-old young man hoping to make his Test debut in a week's time. Fingers crossed that everything is okay and he can go on and be alright and play in Adelaide." <p></p> <p></p>Puvocksi has a history with concussions, reportedly eight of them before Monday's brutal helmet blow. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier this year, during a one-day match for Cricket Australia against England Lions, he ended up jamming his band on the ground while going for a quick single and the momentum saw him being thrown forward and he landed head first. <p></p> <p></p>Pucovksi was first diagnosed with concussion as a teenager while playing Australian rules football. <p></p> <p></p>He was in sublime touch during the Australian domestic first-class competition Sheffield Shield, smashing consecutive double-centuries. Consequently, he was being projected as an opening option for Australia in the upcoming Test series against India starting later this month.