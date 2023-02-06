India Afraid To Play Against Pakistan, They Can Go To Hell: Javed Miandad Venomous Attack On BCCI Over Asia Cup Controversy
A call on the Asia Cup 2023 venue and India's participation will be taken in the next ACC meet.
New Delhi: India and Pakistan cricket boards are in a massive face-off over the Asia Cup 2023 issue. The Asian championship is set to be held in Pakistan but the Rohit Sharma-led is unlikely to take part if the event is staged in Pakistan. BCCI secretary Jay Shah earlier confirmed that India won't be touring Pakistan for the Asia Cup and they will push for a change in venue. The statement irked the then PCB chairman Ramiz Raja who hit back at the BCCI saying that Pakistan will boycott the World Cup in India if the Men in Blue doesn't come to Pakistan. Najam Sethi, the new PCB chief, also echoed the same words and said that Pakistan will think about giving the World Cup in India a miss if India don't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup or the venue is changed in the ACC meet, as per several reports. Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad is upset with the controversy and lashed out at BCCI for their stance of not playing in Pakistan. "Why is India afraid to play against Pakistan? They know if they lose to Pakistan, their public will not spare them," said Miandad at a private event. Miandad further said that Pakistan don't need India to survive in world cricket. "India can go to hell if they don't want to come to Pakistan to play cricket. Pakistan do not need India to survive," he added. Meanwhile, the BCCI and PCB are yet to reach a conclusion on the event, with both boards stern of their stance. A decision on the Asia Cup venue will be taken in the next Asian cricket Council meeting.
