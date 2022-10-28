India Agle Hafte Wapas Aa jayegi: Shoaib Akhtar Predicts India To Lose In Semis

Perth: Pakistan has put their semi-finals hopes in jeopardy after losing two consecutive matches in the super 12 stage. They lost their first match against arch-rivals India and then Zimbabwe pulled off one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history by beating Pakistan by 1 run.

The road to the semi-finals from here is not in Pakistan’s hands. Even if they manage to win all three remaining matches, they would somehow be dependent on other teams’ results and performance in their remaining matches. Pakistan’s team has been facing a lot of heat and criticism on social media from both fans and former players.

Former Pakistan fast bowler and legend Shoaib Akhtar was not impressed by Pakistan’s performance and addressed their loss on his YouTube channel. However, it was his comment on the Indian Cricket team that set the internet ablaze.

“Main pehle bhi keh chuka tha, Pakistan is hafte wapas aa jaegi. Aur agle hafte India wapas aa jaegi. Woh bhi semi-final khel ke wapas aa jaegi. Woh bhi koi itne Tees Maar Khan nahi hai (I had earlier predicted that Pakistan will be out in the first week. Next week India too will be knocked out. They may play the semis but they are also not Tees Maar Khan),” Akhtar was heard sayingon his YouTube channel.

Akhtar went on and spoke about Babar Azam and company. He even referred to Babar Azam as ‘Bad Captain’. He said “I have been saying this repeatedly, these openers, the middle order aren’t good enough for us to get success at this level. What can I say? Pakistan have a bad captain. Pakistan is out of the world cup in the second game. Against Zimbabwe. Babar, come one down but he is not listening. Major flaw in Shaheen Afridi’s fitness. A major flaw in captaincy.”

“What kind of cricket do you want to play? For god’s sake, you have lost to Zimbabwe. Don’t you understand your cricket is deteriorating? The management and the PCB chairman don’t have brains We had to play 4 bowlers, and we played 3 fast bowlers. A proper middle order is needed, you are selecting something else

“Two good openers were needed who can use the 30-yard circle. Fakhar Zaman is sitting there; you didn’t use him. He is a back-foot player, and would do well in Australia It’s really really embarrassing. Ultimately, it’s not you but we have to face the media. We have to sit in India. We have to give answers to the world. What answers can we give now? No plans, no middle order, no openers I was saying if Zimbabwe bowled length balls, they would win here. I don’t have trust in this team,” Akhtar added.