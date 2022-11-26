Abu Dhabi: The newest cricket format T10 is gaining popularity among the masses due to its explosive nature and shorter time duration. The involvement of several renowned international cricketers makes it a perfect recipe for a blockbuster tournament where fans get to witness thrilling action without being glued to their seats for hours.

Abu T10 League is one such tournament that brings several modern-day greats together under one roof. The 2022 season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is currently underway in Abu Dhabi and has so far delivered multiple cracking encounters. In T10, the games move at a rapid pace which also means that teams can’t afford to make too many mistakes as it can cost them the match.

Imad Wasim, who plays for Delhi Bulls in the tournament, opened up on the difference between T20 and T10 cricket from a player’s point of view and said that the players to be more aggressive in their approach in t10 cricket as the game can change within the blink of an eye. Imad further went on to say that teams like India, and Pakistan can learn from England about the right approach to the game.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the match between Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls, Imad said, Cricket is one, no matter what format you play, but teams need to be more aggressive in their approach in T20 cricket. England is a team that plays T20 cricket like T10 so Asian teams like India and Pakistan can learn from them and bring in fearless attitude in their game.”

Meanwhile, Imad Wasim played a lovely cameo of 21 off 9 balls to help Team Abu Dhabi tie their game against Team Abu Dhabi. Chasing a target of 121 in 10 overs, Delhi Bulls were restricted to 120-5 as the match ended in a tie.