India At T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, Match Details, Squads And Schedule PDF Download

Team India is all set to compete in their first ICC tournament under the leadership of star player Rohit Sharma. The Men in Blue have been placed in the group number 2 of the super 12 alongside arch-rival Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh. The group 2 would be joined by group A runner-up and group B's winner.

The Men in Blue are coming to the T20 World Cup down under after winning two T20 home series against Australia and South Africa. They would be playing two warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand before playing the opener against Pakistan on 23rd October.

INDIA's SCHEDULE FOR T20 WORLD CUP 2022

Date | Match | Venue | Time
17th October | Warm-up vs AUS | Gabba - Brisbane | 9:30 AM
19th October | Warm-up vs NZ | Gabba- Brisbane | 1:30 PM
23rd October | Vs Pakistan | MCG- Melbourne | 1:30 PM
27th October | Vs Group A Runner-Up | SCG- Sydney | 12:30 PM
30th October | Vs South Africa | Optus Stadium- Burswood | 4:30 PM
2nd November | Vs Bangladesh | Oval- Adelaide | 1:30 PM
6th November | Vs Group B Winner | MSG- Melbourne | 1:30 PM

India T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

India's Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.