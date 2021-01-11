India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have become parents to a baby girl. Anushka gave birth to a baby girl at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital earlier on Monday with Kohli making the announcement via his social media accounts.

“We are thrilled to share with you that we’ve been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat (sic),” he posted on Instagram.

The couple had announced their pregnancy last year in August, ahead of the IPL 2020 with Kohli returning home midway from the ongoing tour of Australia on paternity leave.