New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq heaped praise on the current India team and the pool of players available for selection for the national side. Regarded as one of the greats of the game, Inzamam stressed on the fact that such is India’s strength that even their second-string side looks equally strong and has the ability to beat any side in the world, something which even the Australians in their peak couldn’t do.

“This idea of assembling a second Indian team is very interesting. What India are trying to do today, Australia did this years ago, but they were not able to be successful in it. But the scenario today is such that India appears to be pulling it off. For the first time, I think it is happening that a national cricket team will be playing two different series. One side in one country and the other side in some other country, and both are national teams,” said Inzamam on his YouTube channel, ‘Inzamam ul Haq – The Match Winner’.

“When Australia was at their peak. From 1995 to say 2005-2010, they had tried to distinguish two international teams named Australia A and Australia B, but they didn’t get permission. India are doing what even Australia couldn’t do in their peak. And the move makes sense given the isolation protocols and everything, and it couldn’t have been possible to send the same team to both countries in such a gap,” added the former Pakistan skipper.

“India at this time have so much strength that they are capable of doing this. Their pool of players is so huge that they are able to manage this. If you look at the players who would be travelling to Sri Lanka, it would appear as if this is India’s main team, such is their bench strength,” said the 51-year-old.

“India has improved their First-Class structure and then there is the IPL as well that has helped assemble two different teams at the same time. It’s almost as if India has prepared 50 guys who are ready to play for the national team,” said Inzamam who is the only Pakistani batsman to score 20,000 runs in international cricket.