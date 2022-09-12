New Delhi: India would feel a lot better after England beat South Africa in the third Test of the three-match Test series of the World Test Championship cycle (2021-23). England are already out of contention for a spot in the final while South Africa, still holding on to the second spot would be hopeful that they make it to the top two in a table which is led by Australia at the moment.

India, after losing the rescheduled Test at Edgbaston found themselves in a spot of bother and with South Africa winning the first Test against England, India’s chances of making it to the top two got a big jolt but the Rohit Sharma-led side will now be hopeful of making the most of the home series against Australia that includes four Test matches to claim a spot in the final.

ICC WTC Updated Points Table After ENG vs SA 3rd Test: India Benefit From Proteas Loss vs England

Ranking Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points Penalty PCT 1 Australia 10 6 1 3 84 0 70 2 South Africa 10 6 4 0 72 0 60 3 Sri Lanka 10 5 4 1 64 0 53.3 4 India 12 6 4 2 75 -5 52.1 5 West Indies 9 4 3 2 54 -2 50 7 England 19 7 8 4 88 -12 38.6 8 New Zealand 9 2 6 1 28 0 25.9 9 Bangladesh 10 1 8 1 16 0 13.3

India and New Zealand were the two teams that qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final last year for the (2019-21) cycle and New Zealand emerged victorious in the inauguration of the cycle. India were led by Virat Kohli in the previous cycle while New Zealand were by Kane Williamson.

The series between India and Australia might just be decisive in terms of which team plays in the final at Lord’s in 2023.