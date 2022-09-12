<strong>New Delhi:</strong> India would feel a lot better after England beat South Africa in the third Test of the three-match Test series of the World Test Championship cycle (2021-23). England are already out of contention for a spot in the final while South Africa, still holding on to the second spot would be hopeful that they make it to the top two in a table which is led by Australia at the moment. <p></p> <p></p>India, after losing the rescheduled Test at Edgbaston found themselves in a spot of bother and with South Africa winning the first Test against England, India's chances of making it to the top two got a big jolt but the Rohit Sharma-led side will now be hopeful of making the most of the home series against Australia that includes four Test matches to claim a spot in the final. <p></p><h2><strong>ICC WTC Updated Points Table After ENG vs SA 3rd Test: India Benefit From Proteas Loss vs England</strong></h2> <p></p><table> <p></p><tbody> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="54">Ranking</td> <p></p><td width="86">Teams</td> <p></p><td width="62">Matches</td> <p></p><td width="36">Won</td> <p></p><td width="32">Lost</td> <p></p><td width="47">Drawn</td> <p></p><td width="46">Points</td> <p></p><td width="54">Penalty</td> <p></p><td width="43">PCT</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="54">1</td> <p></p><td width="86">Australia</td> <p></p><td width="62">10</td> <p></p><td width="36">6</td> <p></p><td width="32">1</td> <p></p><td width="47">3</td> <p></p><td width="46">84</td> <p></p><td width="54">0</td> <p></p><td width="43">70</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="54">2</td> <p></p><td width="86">South Africa</td> <p></p><td width="62">10</td> <p></p><td width="36">6</td> <p></p><td width="32">4</td> <p></p><td width="47">0</td> <p></p><td width="46">72</td> <p></p><td width="54">0</td> <p></p><td width="43">60</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="54">3</td> <p></p><td width="86">Sri Lanka</td> <p></p><td width="62">10</td> <p></p><td width="36">5</td> <p></p><td width="32">4</td> <p></p><td width="47">1</td> <p></p><td width="46">64</td> <p></p><td width="54">0</td> <p></p><td width="43">53.3</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="54">4</td> <p></p><td width="86">India</td> <p></p><td width="62">12</td> <p></p><td width="36">6</td> <p></p><td width="32">4</td> <p></p><td width="47">2</td> <p></p><td width="46">75</td> <p></p><td width="54">-5</td> <p></p><td width="43">52.1</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="54">5</td> <p></p><td width="86">West Indies</td> <p></p><td width="62">9</td> <p></p><td width="36">4</td> <p></p><td width="32">3</td> <p></p><td width="47">2</td> <p></p><td width="46">54</td> <p></p><td width="54">-2</td> <p></p><td width="43">50</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="54">7</td> <p></p><td width="86">England</td> <p></p><td width="62">19</td> <p></p><td width="36">7</td> <p></p><td width="32">8</td> <p></p><td width="47">4</td> <p></p><td width="46">88</td> <p></p><td width="54">-12</td> <p></p><td width="43">38.6</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="54">8</td> <p></p><td width="86">New Zealand</td> <p></p><td width="62">9</td> <p></p><td width="36">2</td> <p></p><td width="32">6</td> <p></p><td width="47">1</td> <p></p><td width="46">28</td> <p></p><td width="54">0</td> <p></p><td width="43">25.9</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="54">9</td> <p></p><td width="86">Bangladesh</td> <p></p><td width="62">10</td> <p></p><td width="36">1</td> <p></p><td width="32">8</td> <p></p><td width="47">1</td> <p></p><td width="46">16</td> <p></p><td width="54">0</td> <p></p><td width="43">13.3</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p></tbody> <p></p></table> <p></p><strong>India and New Zealand</strong> were the two teams that qualified for the <strong>World Test Championship (WTC)</strong> final last year for the (2019-21) cycle and New Zealand emerged victorious in the inauguration of the cycle. India were led by Virat Kohli in the previous cycle while New Zealand were by Kane Williamson. <p></p> <p></p>The series between India and Australia might just be decisive in terms of which team plays in the final at Lord's in 2023.