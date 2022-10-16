New Delhi: Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur have joined the 14-member Indian squad and the coaching staff headed by the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid. Shami has replaced the injured Jasprit Bumrah in the squad. However, Siraj and Shardul would join the Indian reserves for the World Cup down under.

The Men in Blue would compete in the warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand ahead of the biggest clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan which would take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23rd. This will he be the third meeting between these sides after their clash at T20 World Cup 2021 opener.

Both teams won one match against each other during the latest Asia Cup. Men in Blue would be entering the tournament without their key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. This is also the biggest critical point the Indian side is facing ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s World Cup-winning pacer gave a statement on the Indian side and the match between IND vs PAK to the media and doubted Team India’s strength following the omission of Bumrah from the squad.

Aaqib Javed said “India ki halat jo hain na woh bhi kuch aachi form main nehin hain. Unke batting bhi struggle kar raha hain, aur Bumrah ke bager bowling waisi nehin hain ki aap soche ki…ki ek impact hota hain bowler ka jo Shaheen ka hai ya Haris ka hain. Yeh impact ka bara pressure hota hain, fark padta hain. Unke jo abhi bowlers hain woh aam medium pace bowlers hain. Ha Pandya ek hain jo game kisibhi waqt change kar sakta hain”

He did acknowledge Hardik Pandya and said he posses the ability to change the game at any movement and would be the real ace of the Indian squad.