Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who forayed in the entertainment industry with a documentary as producer last year, will next be backing a mythological sci-fi web-series. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni Entertainment, the media company founded by the two-time World Cup-winning captain who announced his retirement from international cricket in August, produced their debut project the docu series "Roar of the Lion" in 2019. <p></p> <p></p>Directed by Kabir Khan, "Roar of the Lion" charted the comeback of the Chennai Super Kings, the Chennai franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL), under skipper Dhoni, following a two-year suspension for spot-fixing. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni Entertainment will now produce a series which is an adaptation of an unpublished book by debutant author. <p></p> <p></p>The cricketer's wife Sakshi Dhoni, who is the managing director of the production house, said the upcoming series is a "thrilling adventure". <p></p> <p></p>"The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming. <p></p> <p></p>"We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web-series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film," she said. <p></p> <p></p>The makers are in the process of locking the cast and location for the series.