India Ahead Of Pakistan In Latest ICC World Test Championship Points Table After WI beat BAN in 2nd Test

New Delhi: India is set to take on England in the 5th Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1st. India leads the series 2-1 and a win or a draw will give India their first series win over England in England after 2007. The game is also very important in the context of the World Test Championship (WTC). India is currently third on the points table with six wins, three losses and two draws in 11 games of the four series they have played in this WTC cycle. They have 77 points at a win percentage of 58.33.

Australia occupies the first spot with 72 points at a win percentage of 75 in the eight games they have played. South Africa follows Australia at the second spot with 60 points and a win percentage of 71.43. A win for India against England in the first Test will help them narrow down the gap with South Africa and Australia.

Meanwhile defending champions New Zealand, who recently suffered a 3-0 drubbing against England in the Test series, has slipped to the eighth position in the table with a win percentage of 25.93 in nine games with two wins, six defeats and one draw. England has improved their rankings with a win over New Zealand but is still lagging in the bottom half of the points table. They are placed seventh with four wins and seven losses at a win percentage of 28.89.

West Indies is placed six with four wins, three losses and two draws at a win percentage of 50. They recently defeated Bangladesh in the two-match Test series 2-0. Pakistan is placed fifth with three wins, two losses and two draws in seven games at a win percentage of 52.38.

The rankings are decided by the Percentage of Points (PCT) earned by each team after the completion of each Test match or series. The top two teams with the highest PCT will qualify for the final of the WTC.