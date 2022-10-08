New Delhi: Team India’s 14 players have already flown to Australia alongside the coaching staff headed by the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid to prepare for the T20 World Cup down under.

The Men in Blue would play a couple of matches against Western Australia ahead of their warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand.

Then the much-awaited clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan would be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23rd. This will he be the third meeting between these sides after their clash at T20 World Cup 2021 opener.

Team India was undefeated against Pakistan until last October by winning all 12 matches – seven in ODIs and 5 T20Is.

The Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Ramiz Raza while speaking to Dawn ahead of the super 12 clash between India and Pakistan said that Pakistan is not the underdogs they used to be and the Babar Azam-led side has proved this time after time by defeating the “Billion Dollar Team” on multiple occasions.

He said “Skill aur talent se zyada mental match hota hain yeh. So agar aap temperamentally strong he and mentally focussed he aur haar manne ko taiyar nahi hain toh chhoti team bhi badi team ko hara sakti hain. And Pakistan humesha se underdogs rahein hain jab bhi India se muqabla huye hain, but of late, unhone hume respect dena shuru kardiya hain kyunki unke khayal me yeh hain ki Pakistan hume kabhi hara hi nehi sakte. So yehi main kehta hu ki Pakistan ko credit dijiye kyunki ek billion-dollar team cricket industry ko hum harate he. Main toh khud World Cups khela hu, humlog toh India ko nehi hara paate the. Iss team ko credit dena chaiye kyunki limited resources, compared to India, se prepare karte he and tagda muqabla karte hain.”

The clash of India and Pakistan would be a blockbuster as always as both sides are among the favorites to win the T20 World Cup down under.