Mumbai: In roughly a couple of weeks from now, India would embark on a new journey in South Africa. It is India’s much-awaited tour of the Rainbow nation – a place they have not won in the past. While the new-look India eye a turnaround, there are speculations already over who will be India’s backup opener in ODIs with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set to open in all probability. It is a three-way race for the spot with Shikhar Dhawan fighting for the spot with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw.

This would be a tough choice for the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee. Dhawan has been in good form in white-ball cricket so is the case with Ruturaj Gaikwad – who recently smashed three consecutive centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. And with Shaw, he has been in South Africa with the ‘A’ side which means he would have got accustomed to the conditions.