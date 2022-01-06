Johannesburg: With the hosts needing 122 runs to win and with eight wickets in hand, Dean Elgar and Co would believe they have their noses in front in the ongoing second Test. Ahead of a mouthwatering day four, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra predicted the winner of the Wanderers Test. Admitting that it is set to be a close encounter, Chopra reckons India would win by a slender margin.

Chopra on his YouTube channel said: “I feel India will win by a slender margin. Our hearts will be in our mouths. It will be a very close encounter. At one point, the thought will come to our mind that it might end in a tie. All those kinds of things can happen but it will be an interesting one.”

If that is the case, India would script history by winning a Test series on South African soil for the first time.