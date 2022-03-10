<strong>Bengaluru:</strong> After dominating Sri Lanka in the 1st T20, Rohit Sharma and Head coach Rahul Dravid will have a good headache in terms of putting out the best XI for the 2nd test which will be a day night encounter. The weakest link in the playing XI is Haryana off-spinner Jayant Yadav but it didn't matter much as India won in a canter by an innings and 222 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Jayant bowled a total of 17 wicket-less overs across two innings while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin shared 15 of the 20 wickets among themselves. <p></p> <p></p>But the dynamics of the team combination change with pink SG Test ball coming into the picture and how it will behave under lights on a Chinnaswamy track that will not have any grass covering. <p></p> <p></p>India cannot afford to lose even one among the next 9 Tests in the World Test Championship cycle and hence they might not go for a pacer-friendly track. <p></p> <p></p>While no team loves tinkering with a winning combination, Axar Patel's inclusion and his record in the Day/Night Test against England in Ahmedabad on a rank turner, where he got 11 for 70 would be of immense significance. <p></p> <p></p>But with Sri Lanka having four left-handers in top six -- Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka and Niroshan Dickwella -- of their playing XI the in last game, will Dravid go for two left-arm spinners or not is the big question. <p></p> <p></p>Jadeja's match haul of 9/87 and Axar's under-cutters on a track that promises to have wear and tear can cause a lot of problems. <p></p> <p></p>The counter-view is that Jayant wasn't required enough to prove his mettle in the last game and dropping a player after one bad game never ever inspires confidence. Dravid isn't from that school of thought also. <p></p> <p></p>However, conditions do dictate the approach to a game. If there is underlying moisture first up, being at higher altitude might aid the new ball bowlers. <p></p> <p></p>Therein comes Mohammed Siraj, currently India's fastest at the international level and someone whose skiddy deliveries can cause real problems. <p></p> <p></p>Siraj had shown against New Zealand in Mumbai that he can hurry the batters for pace and one sharp opening spell can completely dismantle the opposition. <p></p> <p></p>The batting order, if everyone is fit and available, picks itself unless the team management decides on trying out Shubman Gill in place of Shreyas Iyer. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Inputs from PTI</strong>