<strong>New Delhi:</strong> After the annual update of the ICC team rankings that was released on Thursday, India remained the number one Test side. <p></p> <p></p>India continue to remain table toppers with a rating of 121 having accumulated 2914 points from 24 matches. <p></p> <p></p>Virat Kohli's men are closely followed by their World Test Championship final opponents, New Zealand, with a rating of 120. The Kiwis have garnered 2166 points from 18 Tests. <p></p> <p></p>England (109 rating) have climbed a place to third at the expense of Australia (108 rating), down to fourth now. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan (94) are fifth, while West Indies (84) have jumped two places to sixth. <p></p> <p></p>South Africa (80) and Sri Lanka (78) have dropped a rung each to seventh and eighth positions respectively, followed by Bangladesh (46) and Zimbabwe (35). <p></p> <p></p>India and New Zealand will square off in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton's Ageas Bowl from June 18 to 22.