BCCI has reportedly shelved its plans to host England in the UAE for a full tour next year and instead plans to organise the matches in India. There were speculations that the Tests and limited-over matches may be played in UAE due to the coronavirus situation in India.

BCCI had also successfully organised the entire IPL 2020 in the UAE and there were reports that the board had earmarked it as a backup venue for hosting England should the coronavirus situation deteriorate again in India.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were also presented with the option to set base in a city with multiple Test venues for the entirety of a series.

However, as per a report in the Daily Mail, India now plans to host England for a full tour across multiple venues in the country. And one of those in all likeliness will be the new stadium in Ahmedabad.

England are set to tour Sri Lanka in January next year for two Tests and will leave for India following the conclusion of the series.

On Monday, England's limited-overs tour of South Africa was abandoned midway on medical grounds. There were multiple cases of coronavirus in both the camps.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to postpone the remaining matches in the current Betway One-Day International (ODI) Series," a joint statement said.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also plans to conduct its domestic season and has in a letter to various state associations, suggested four options. The first option is playing just the Ranji Trophy - the country's top-flight red-ball competition.

The second option is just the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. The third involves a combination of Ranji and Mushtaq Ali while the fourth is a window for two white-ball tournaments.