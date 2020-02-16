<a href="https://www.india.com/topic/virat-kohli">Virat Kohli</a>-led <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/india">Indian cricket team</a> are set to play a day-night Test during their tour of <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/australia">Australia</a> later this year, BCCI sources confirmed in a report in PTI on Sunday. The development comes after Kohli had asserted that his team was ready to play a day-night Test anywhere in Australia. <p></p> <p></p>"India are most likely to play a day/night Test during the Australia tour," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity. <p></p> <p></p>India played their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh last November at the Eden Gardens, winning the match quite comfortably with plenty of time to spare. <p></p> <p></p>On the eve of India's three-match ODI series opener at home against Australia last month, Kohli had said, "We're ready and up for the challenge - whether it's Gabba, Perth... it doesn't matter to us. It's become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we're open to playing day-night Tests." <p></p> <p></p>India declined Australia's offer to play a day-night Test in Adelaide in 2018-19, citing lack of experience. <p></p> <p></p>With day-night match seen as a possible answer to Test cricket's dwindling attendances, Australia had been hoping that India will agree to play one game at the Gabba this year. <p></p> <p></p>A Cricket Australia (CA) delegation met top BCCI officials on the sidelines of a limited-overs series in January with the day-night Test figuring on the agenda.