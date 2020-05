India Should Embrace Split Coaching, Says Former Australia Head Coach Darren Lehmann

Darren Lehmann and Trevor Bayliss reckon that the time has come for cricket to embrace the concept of split coaching as it will take off a lot of pressure from a single person.

Citing significant time away from family, Lehmann, who earlier coached Australia while Bayliss who led England to their maiden ODI World Cup title last year, say teams including India should adopt to it.

“I think split coaches is the way to go in India as well as here,” Lehmann told BBC. “You just can’t be away for 200 days a year. It’s too much for the family and it’s too much pressure on a single coach.”

“I think to get longevity out of your coaches you have to have split roles,” he added.

Lehmann, who has also coached in the IPL and BBL, says appointing different coaches for red-ball and white-ball teams could be the way to divide responsibilities.

“It might be white ball or red ball cricket. You have to see how that works. I see that evolving and maybe the stage they start talking to the players on the ground but that’s probably way off,” the 50-year-old said.

Bayliss, who stepped down as England coach after last year’s Ashes, has vowed to not coach an international team again simply because of the fact that it involves a lot of travelling and time away from family.

“I was pretty much away from the family 12 months a year and that does take its toll after a while,” Bayliss said. “I’ve had my turn and I hope someone else can be as lucky as I’ve been.”

When asked who among the current lot has the quality to make a successful coach, Bayliss picked current England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan while Lehmann chose former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin.

“Morgs (Morgan) is a deep thinker. He has certainly got the player’s respect and as a coach. And as a coach you definitely need that to get on,” Bayliss said.

“What he did for the white-ball team over the last five years has been outstanding . I’m sure if he wanted to go into that he’d make a pretty good,” he added.