Highlights IND vs SA 2nd T20I Updates From Cuttack

Check Highlights and Updates IND vs SA 2022, India vs South Africa Score 2nd T20I. Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of India vs South Africa 2022, 2nd T20 Live Score match between India and South Africa being played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. South Africa leads the five-match T20I series 1-0 after winning the opening game. They will look to increase their lead in the series. In the 1st T20I, South Africa crushed hosts India by 7 wickets. Batting first in the match, India piled up a gigantic total of 211-4. Ishan Kishan shattered a fabulous knock of 76 while Hardik Pandya scored a quickfire 12-ball-31. For South Africa, opener Temba Bavuma got out for 10 while Quinton de Kock scored 22 runs. Batting at no.3, Dwaine Pretorius helped the team to score well in powerplay overs with his 13-ball-29. Later, Rassie van der Dussen scored 75 while David Miller slammed 64 to grab victory for the team by 7 wickets in the end.

In head-to-head encounters in T20Is, India and South Africa have played 16 games. India has won 9 of them while South Africa has won 7. However, South Africa dominates India while playing on Indian soil. In India, South Africa has defeated India in 4 games out of 5 and lost only 1 so far. India is led by Rishabh Pant in IND vs SA T20I series after stand-in captain KL Rahul got injured before the match. Ahead of the second match, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar lauded Pant’s captaincy. He stated’ “Rishabh Pant is a young captain, it was his first game. It happens with everyone. I am sure he will try to do better in the next games. It is upto the team on how the captain looks.” He added, “We discussed what went wrong. Was the first game of the series, everyone is coming out of IPL and every1 who is in team had good IPL. Every1 knows what needs to be done, things we can improve. As bowling unit, we had off day and we all want to make a comeback.”