With the India tour of Australia less than a month away and with BCCI deciding to send a big 32-man squad for the series, many new faces could get their big-ticket, thanks to their impressive show in the ongoing Indian Premier League – which has been known to be a platform that has given the national side many good players.

The IPL is a tournament that gives one and all – who are talented a platform to grow from. The cash-rich league is televised all across the globe and hence more viewers get to see the players and them in due course – become household names.

With the 32-man squad which will tour Down Under for four Tests, three T20I and ODI series which will take place in Australia over a period of two months. Keeping the current pandemic and injuries situation in mind, BCCI has decided to take a big squad.

Five players who could be drafted in the Indian cricket team are:

Devdutt Padikkal: The stylish youngster has been brilliant for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the top of the order. The 20-year old has amassed 296 runs in nine matches and has been one of the key reasons why the franchise has had a good run in the season thus far. Being under Kohli’s watch could help his case as well.

Ravi Bishnoi: The Jodhpur-born cricketer has risen the ranks quickly and could soon get the big national call. After a good show in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year, he has now taken it a step further in the IPL. The 20-year old has picked up nine wickets in 10 matches. The leg-spinner has shown heart and is not afraid to toss the ball. His googlies have foxed even the best and he could also be in the running for a national call.

Shivam Mavi: The U-19 star has bowled fast, quick, and has been rewarded. The Knight Rider has picked up seven wickets in seven matches and has been a key member of the squad. Considering the fast and bouncy tracks that would be in offer Down Under, Mavi stands a realistic chance of making the 32.

Kartik Tyagi: Another U-19 product, he too has been on the money this season. The Rajasthan Royals pacer has picked up six wickets in six matches and is taking giant strides in cricket. The 19-year old, like Mavi, would be in the reckoning because of his raw pace.

Abdul Samad: Now, this 18-year old can hit Pat Cummins for a six off the back foot, just take him to Australia. Samad packs a punch as a young cricketer and shows promise to go a long way in the game. This Ranji season he hit the most number of sixes. This youngster could be backed for the national side for his power-hitting abilities.