Team India has landed in Southampton for the two and a half month-long tour of England which includes the World Test Championship final and five-match red-ball series against the hosts. The WTC final against New Zealand begins on June 18 at the Aegeas Bowl. However, Team India is undergoing a three-day hard quarantine.

Off-spinner Axar Patel has revealed the players are not allowed to meet in the hard quarantine and will be allowed to train after three days.

On the other hand, New Zealand are already involved in a two-match series against England.

The India squad was in quarantine for 14 days in Mumbai prior to its departure and is in the middle of another yet shorter quarantine.

“I had a good sleep…the plan is to quarantine. We have been told that we can’t meet each other for three days so we will be quarantining for that much time,” said Axar in a video posted by BCCI capturing the team’s journey to England via a charter flight.

The men’s and women’s squads were in the same flight.

After landing in London, the contingent took a two-hour bus journey to Southampton.

India play five Tests against England following the WTC final while women play a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals s against the home team starting June 16.