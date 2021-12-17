Johannesburg: With the Indian team having reached South Africa for their eighth tour, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reckons this is the best chance for the visitors to finally win a series in the Rainbow Nation. Speaking on a show called Backstage with Boria, Ganguly admitted India has the side that can win. Ganguly said, “I think we will have a huge chance of winning in South Africa. Just fingers crossed that the series happens.”

During the conversation, Ganguly also hailed Shreyas Iyer for his good start in Test cricket. Iyer hit a century on his Test debut at Kanpur and nearly hit another one in the second essay. He was dismissed for 65 in his second outing. Ganguly credited Iyer’s success to First-Class cricket.

“I think he averages 50 in First-Class cricket for a long period of time. I saw his First-Class average, he was averaging 52 for a period of 10 years, and you can’t be ordinary to do that. At some stage you need an opportunity to show your talent at the international level,” said the BCCI President.

Reckoning that Iyer’s real test would be in South Africa, Ganguly hopes he continues his good run and adapts quickly to the pace and bounce.

“I am extremely happy that he did well in his first Test, but his real test will come when he goes to South Africa. When he goes to South Africa and England, with the pace and bounce, hopefully he will stand up and deliver,” he added.

India play the first Test on December 26 at Centurion.