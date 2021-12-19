New Delhi: With exactly one week left for the Centurion Test against South Africa, the Indian team will be walking into the match after a heated controversy between the BCCI and the current red-ball captain Virat Kohli who has been recently stripped down as captain of the entire white-ball format. The team has reached Johannesburg on Friday and have already started preparing for the Boxing Day Test. Premier Test batsman, Cheteshwar Pujara has acknowledged the fact that the Indian bowlers have always proven to be the difference-maker in overseas test series and now expects the best from them in the upcoming 3-match Test series against the Proteas.

”Our fast bowlers have been the difference between the sides overall when we have played abroad. If you look at the Australia and England series, we have done exceptionally well as a bowling unit,” Pujara said in an interview with BCCI.

The right-handed batsman has made it clear that the team will be sticking to the game plan and won’t be thinking much about who has the upper hand in the game.

“Our fast bowlers are our strength (in South Africa) and I hope they can utilise the conditions and give us 20 wickets in each test match. We would not think too much about whether we have the upper hand or not. We will try and stick to our game-plan and our processes, and the things we need to do to be successful in South Africa,” he asserted.

Since Rohit Sharma wont’ be available for the Test series, KL Rahul has been appointed as the vice-captain of the team.