Mumbai: South Africa is not the easiest place to travel for a visiting team, more so for a sub-continental side. That is because the conditions are very different from that of India. With India set to tour South Africa, senior spinner Harbhajan Singh said who he felt were the favourites. As per Harbhajan, this is India’s best chance to win a Test series in South Africa.

He feels the absence of Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers would make all the difference. Harbhajan said that he feels the SA batting is not that strong.

“I believe this is India’s golden opportunity to win their first Test series in South Africa. If we look at their team, it is not as strong as it used to be,” Harbhajan Singh said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“Even in the last tour, players like AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis those guys never allowed India to win there, although India has played well there, they have never won a series and this is their best chance because their batting isn’t great,” Harbhajan added further.

South Africa squad for India Tests: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

India Squad for South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.