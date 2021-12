India Tour of South Africa 2021-22: Kirti Azad Slams BCCI Selectors For Hurting Virat Kohli, Says They Hav

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli ODI captaincy ‘snub’ as people would call it, is right now the hot topic in world cricket. The decision has raised eyebrows in and around India and the fans haven’t taken it in good note and are furious over BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and the national selectors. The Virat Kohli faithfuls have come out in full support of the former white-ball captain as the current T20 captain has been given the task to lead the Indian side in the 50-over format as the team get ready to face the Proteas in South Africa amid Covid-omicron variant concerns.

Former national selector and world cup winning member from the 1983 squad, Kirti Azad has slammed the selectors for coming to such a decision and have pin pointed out that all the selectors despite of being ‘great guys’, didn’t even play half of what Kohli has played.

“If this was to be decided by the selectors, they should have gone up to the president. Generally, what happens is that when a team is selected when I was also a national selector we would select the team and go to the president of the board. He would see, okay it, sign it and then it would be announced. But it is always the custom that a team after being selected goes to have a look,” Azad told News18.

He said that if one is changing the captain, it’s obvious to write and inform the president first. Azad feels that the RCB man may not be upset by the decision but he’s surely ‘hurt’, with the way he has been informed.

“So obviously, if you are changing the captain for any format, you write and inform the president. Virat is not upset, but I feel he is hurt for the way he has been informed. So once it went to Sourav, he could have also unofficially spoken about it. You can understand, I don’t want to say this. All the selectors are really great guys, but if you put their total number of matches, it won’t be even half of what Virat has played,” the former India all-rounder was very vocal about his statement.